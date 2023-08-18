Excise Police arrested drug smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Excise Department launched an operation against durgs smugglers, said Akif Nawaz Khan SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region on Friday.

The police foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs in the Ring Road near the Railway track in Mardan , he said.

He said 12000 grams (12 kg) of hashish was recovered from the diesel Tank of the Datsun Pick-up. One alleged accused Saifullah, son of Akbar Khan, resident of Akashirkhel Bara, arrested on the spot.

A case had been registered in Mardan Excise Police Station for further investigation was underway, the SHO added.