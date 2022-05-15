UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Arrested Police Sub-inspector Of Carrying Drugs

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Police of the Excise Department during a check-in operation succeeded in arresting the alleged Police sub-inspector smuggling drugs on main Bara Road here on Sunday.

According to detail, the Police sub-inspector himself was revealed to be involved in drug trafficking, the official said.

He said 12 kg of hashish recovered from the possession of alleged present service department police sub-inspector.

The official of the Excise department Peshawar Region said that during check-in they arrested a police sub-inspector while conducting an operation on Bara Road. The official of the Excise disclosed that the alleged police sub-inspector performing duty as Additional SH Lachi Kohat Police Station.

