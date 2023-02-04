UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Arrests Suspect, Recovers Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 08:24 PM

The Excise Police arrested a suspect and recovered two kilograms of hashish from his possession in a raid in Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Saturday

The Excise Inspector Ejaz Shah informed that his team apprehended Salman Hassan while recovering 2,060 grams of hashish from his possession.

According to him, an FIR had been registered on the state's complaint nominating Salman in the case.

The Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated the Excise Police Kotri for the arrest.

