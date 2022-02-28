Excise Police Arrests Two Smugglers, Recovers Six Kg Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 11:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Excise police Kohat Monday arrested two smugglers and recovered six kilograms hashish from their possession.
The excise team on a tip off checked a suspected car barring number P1232 at Arbab Tapu check post.
The police recovered six kilgarams hashish and arrested two smugglers.
The police registered the case and started investigation.