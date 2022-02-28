Excise police arrests two smugglers, recovers six kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Excise police Kohat Monday arrested two smugglers and recovered six kilograms hashish from their possession.

The excise team on a tip off checked a suspected car barring number P1232 at Arbab Tapu check post.

The police recovered six kilgarams hashish and arrested two smugglers.

The police registered the case and started investigation.