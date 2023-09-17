Excise police arrests two suspects, recovers five kg hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :A team of the Sindh Excise Department recovered five kilograms of hashish in two separate raids in the limits of Hatri police station here on Sunday.

According to a senior official Excise and Taxation Officer Altaf Kalhoro and Inspector Piaro Rind led the raids during which a man and a woman were also rounded up for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of narcotics.

According to him, in a raid in the Hatri area, they recovered 3 kg of hashish which was hidden under the side covers of a motorbike being ridden by Hammad Soomro who was apprehended.

He added that in another raid near the shrine of Pir Asad Shah in Hatri Taj Bibi was arrested while in the possession of 2 kg hashish.

The official said that both the suspects had been booked in separate FIRs of smuggling under the Anti-Narcotics Act on the state's complaint.