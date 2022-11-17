UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Bust Gang, Recover 4.9 Kg Crystal Meth

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Excise police bust gang, recover 4.9 Kg crystal meth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Excise Police here on Thursday busted a gang of drug pushers and recovered 4.9 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (ice drug) from them during an inspection of vehicles on Ring Road.

Acting on a tip-off regarding smuggling, a team of excise police led by Station House Officer Excise Police Station, Rasool Rehman Khattak and Sub-inspector Shakil Munir started examining vehicles on Ring Road.

During the inspection, 4.9 kilogrammes Ice drug was recovered from a suitcase in a taxi bearing number LEB 348. The smugglers identified as Bakht Muhammad, Muhammad Suhail and driver of the car, Zahoor Khan were arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the smugglers.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Vehicles Road Car From

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

1 hour ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

2 hours ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

2 hours ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.