Excise police bust gang, recover 4.9 Kg crystal meth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Excise Police here on Thursday busted a gang of drug pushers and recovered 4.9 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (ice drug) from them during an inspection of vehicles on Ring Road.

Acting on a tip-off regarding smuggling, a team of excise police led by Station House Officer Excise Police Station, Rasool Rehman Khattak and Sub-inspector Shakil Munir started examining vehicles on Ring Road.

During the inspection, 4.9 kilogrammes Ice drug was recovered from a suitcase in a taxi bearing number LEB 348. The smugglers identified as Bakht Muhammad, Muhammad Suhail and driver of the car, Zahoor Khan were arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the smugglers.