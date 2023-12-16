Excise Police conducts a successful operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Another successful operation of Police Station Excise Peshawar Region with an attempt to smuggle ice worth millions of rupees failed, Excise Spokesman said here Saturday.

According to details, 1048 grams of ice recovered during the operation at Haji Camp Adda stop, Spokesman Excise said.

The accused namely Muhammad Amir, son of Sher Muhammad, a resident of Shaheen Town Peshawar, was trying to smuggle the ice worth millions of rupees, an Excise spokesman said.

The accused was arrested on the spot and a case was being registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation, Excise Spokesman said.