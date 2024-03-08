Excise Police Crackdown On Drug Smugglers Continues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:29 PM
The Excise Police crackdown on drug smugglers continued, here on Friday according to Secretary Excise Syed Fayaz Ali Shah
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Excise Police crackdown on drug smugglers continued, here on Friday according to Secretary Excise Syed Fayaz Ali Shah.
Talking to media, he said that successful operation of police station Excise Peshawar Region continued and due to timely action, an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab failed.
The vehicle was seized after a lot of resistance on Ring Road New Shuba Mor wherein 8400 grams of hashish recovered from vehicle number RA 859 during search, he added.
He disclosed that the accused Shahroz Khan, son of Shakirullah, resident of Mardan, was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation, he said.
Recent Stories
Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day
Directorate of Health Services MCI celebrates Int'l Women’s Day
Man held with narcotics in Sargodha
RPO holds open court in Sargodha
US sees solid job growth in February while jobless rate rises
PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes adm ..
DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues
Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Wo ..
MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member
8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report
Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inau ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day4 minutes ago
-
Directorate of Health Services MCI celebrates Int'l Women’s Day2 minutes ago
-
Man held with narcotics in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win14 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes administration committe ..14 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues14 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Women Day14 minutes ago
-
MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member14 minutes ago
-
8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report14 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inaugurates blood donati ..14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day18 minutes ago