Excise Police Crackdown On Drug Smugglers Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:29 PM

The Excise Police crackdown on drug smugglers continued, here on Friday according to Secretary Excise Syed Fayaz Ali Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Excise Police crackdown on drug smugglers continued, here on Friday according to Secretary Excise Syed Fayaz Ali Shah.

Talking to media, he said that successful operation of police station Excise Peshawar Region continued and due to timely action, an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab failed.

The vehicle was seized after a lot of resistance on Ring Road New Shuba Mor wherein 8400 grams of hashish recovered from vehicle number RA 859 during search, he added.

He disclosed that the accused Shahroz Khan, son of Shakirullah, resident of Mardan, was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation, he said.

