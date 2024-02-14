Open Menu

Excise Police Crackdown On Drug Traffickers Continue

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Excise Police crackdown on drug traffickers continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The crackdown on drug traffickers continues rapidly in provincial capital, a spokesman of the Excise Police said here Wednesday.

The official said that Provincial In-charge of Excise Intelligence Bureau on an information of an attempt to smuggle a large amount of drugs in a rickshaw took quick action and recovered 14400 grams (14 kg) hashish during search from rickshaw number GB 2650 on Motorway Service Road here.

The accused driver was arrested on the spot, and a case was registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation, the spokesperson said.

