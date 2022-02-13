Excise Police foil 60kg hashish smuggling bid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has foiled the smuggling bid of 60 kilograms of hashish during its counter narcotics operation, said a spokesman of the department here on Sunday.

He said that the contraband was recovered during a random search of vehicles on Charsadda Road at Dargai Bypass. The personnel of Excise Department signaled the motorcar bearing registration No.4914 W Sindh, but instead of taking stop, the driver further accelerated the speed with the aim to manage escape.

The personnel of the Excise Police chased the vehicle and after some distance the driver stopped the vehicle on the roadside and managed his escape while taking advantage of the darkness.

During search of the vehicle 60 kilograms of good quality hashish were recovered from the hidden compartments of the motorcar.

For further investigation, Excise Police Station Mardan has registered a case of hashish smuggling and search for the accused was continued.