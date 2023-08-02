Open Menu

Excise Police Foil Attempt To Smuggle Heroin To Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 10:59 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt of smuggling about 27 kilograms heroin to Punjab and arrested two accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt of smuggling about 27 kilograms heroin to Punjab and arrested two accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise Police picketed on Peshawar Road and signaled the vehicle number BPU 092 to stop.

Its driver tried to run away, however, the police after a chase got the vehicle stopped. During the search, some 27 kilograms high quality heroin was recovered from the vehicle. The driver and his accomplice were taken into custody by the police.

