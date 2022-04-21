UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Foil Bid To Smuggle 102 Kg Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 12:02 PM

Excise police foil bid to smuggle 102 kg narcotics

The Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle 102 kilogram narcotics and arrested the accused near Charsadda Interchange here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle 102 kilogram narcotics and arrested the accused near Charsadda Interchange here on Thursday.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's spokesperson, the excise police Mardan region received information about the smuggling bid and after which a check-point was set up near Charsadda Interchange.

They signaled a suspected vehicle (NC 352 Islamabad) to stop and during the search 102 kilograms of hashish were recovered.

The accused namely Ghulam Shabir was arrested and case was registered in Excise police station Mardan for further investigation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Vehicle Mardan Charsadda

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago
 Palestine's Abbas to Attend Moscow Victory Parade, ..

Palestine's Abbas to Attend Moscow Victory Parade, If Jerusalem Situation Allows ..

4 minutes ago
 Israel Reports Another Missile Fired From Gaza Str ..

Israel Reports Another Missile Fired From Gaza Strip

7 minutes ago
 Fontaines DC, dark balladeers of Irish identity

Fontaines DC, dark balladeers of Irish identity

8 minutes ago
 Horror master Cronenberg makes art from 'beautiful ..

Horror master Cronenberg makes art from 'beautiful' kidney stones

27 minutes ago
 PNS Shamsheer Visits Bahrain As Part Of Flag Showi ..

PNS Shamsheer Visits Bahrain As Part Of Flag Showing Mission

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.