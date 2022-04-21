Excise police foil bid to smuggle 102 kg narcotics

The Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle 102 kilogram narcotics and arrested the accused near Charsadda Interchange here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle 102 kilogram narcotics and arrested the accused near Charsadda Interchange here on Thursday.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's spokesperson, the excise police Mardan region received information about the smuggling bid and after which a check-point was set up near Charsadda Interchange.

They signaled a suspected vehicle (NC 352 Islamabad) to stop and during the search 102 kilograms of hashish were recovered.

The accused namely Ghulam Shabir was arrested and case was registered in Excise police station Mardan for further investigation.