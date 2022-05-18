Excise police foil bid to smuggle 20 kg heroin

The Excise police Mardan region foiled a bid to smuggle over 20 kilograms heroin here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Excise police Mardan region foiled a bid to smuggle over 20 kilograms heroin here on Wednesday.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's spokesperson, the excise police received information about the smuggling bid and after which check-points were set up at Mardan-Swabi GT road.

They signaled a suspected car (LEB 4114) and recovered 20 kilogram heroin from the secret chamber of the vehicle.

The police registered cases at the excise Mardan region for further investigation.