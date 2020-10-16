Excise police foil bid to smuggle 32 kg narcotics

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Police Peshawar Region Friday foiled a bid to smuggle 32 kilogram of narcotics from Jamrud to Punjab and arrested a drug peddler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Police Peshawar Region Friday foiled a bid to smuggle 32 kilogram of narcotics from Jamrud to Punjab and arrested a drug peddler.

Director General Excise Fayyaz Ali Shah told media that Excise police received a tip-off about possible smuggling of narcotics from Jamrud to Punjab.

SHO Excise Akif Nawaz and Ali Jan along with a team intercepted a Suzuki Cultus car on northern bypass and recovered 16,480 gram heroin and 15,600 gram hashish and arrested a drug peddler from the spot.

Meanwhile, the Excise police also foiled another bid to smuggle millions of rupees Ice drug.