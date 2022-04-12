Excise police foil bid to smuggle over 26 kg narcotics

Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle over 26 kilogram narcotics in two separate actions here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle over 26 kilogram narcotics in two separate actions here on Tuesday.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's spokesperson, the excise police Mardan region received information about the smuggling bid and after which a check-point was set up at Aman Ghar Pul, Nowshera Road.

They signaled a suspected vehicle to stop and during the search 10 kilograms of hashish and one kilograms heroin were recovered.

In the second operation, the excise police Kohat foiled a smuggling bid and recovered over 16 kilograms of hashish from the fuel tank of vehicle on Kohat Road, Mattani area.

The police registered cases for further investigation.