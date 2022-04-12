UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Over 26 Kg Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 12:41 PM

Excise police foil bid to smuggle over 26 kg narcotics

Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle over 26 kilogram narcotics in two separate actions here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle over 26 kilogram narcotics in two separate actions here on Tuesday.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's spokesperson, the excise police Mardan region received information about the smuggling bid and after which a check-point was set up at Aman Ghar Pul, Nowshera Road.

They signaled a suspected vehicle to stop and during the search 10 kilograms of hashish and one kilograms heroin were recovered.

In the second operation, the excise police Kohat foiled a smuggling bid and recovered over 16 kilograms of hashish from the fuel tank of vehicle on Kohat Road, Mattani area.

The police registered cases for further investigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Road Vehicle Kohat Mardan Nowshera Tank From

Recent Stories

NAB should be shut down: Shahid Khaqan

NAB should be shut down: Shahid Khaqan

18 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Create Methane Rocket Amur-LNG Whi ..

Russia Will Not Create Methane Rocket Amur-LNG While Soyuz-2 in Service - Roscos ..

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Tue ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 More Russians interested in learning Chinese

More Russians interested in learning Chinese

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Channel One Says Its Reporter Injured in ..

Russia's Channel One Says Its Reporter Injured in Shelling by Nationalists in Ma ..

2 minutes ago
 Grade-21 officer Shah will be appointed principal ..

Grade-21 officer Shah will be appointed principal secretary to PM

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.