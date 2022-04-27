Excise police foil bid to smuggle over 66 kg narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle over 66 kilogram narcotics and 500 gram ice-drug at four separate actions here on Wednesday.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's spokesperson, the excise police received information about three smuggling bids and after which check-points were set up at Motorway service road, Northern Bypass road and Kohat road near Zagali.

In those operations, they signaled suspected vehicles and recovered a total of 30 kilogram hashish and 500 gram ice-drug.

In the fourth operation, the excise police Mardan region foiled a smuggling bid and recovered over 36 kilograms of hashish from a vehicle at Nowshera GT road, Parki area.

The police took these vehicles into custody and registered cases at the relevant stations.