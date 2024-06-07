Open Menu

Excise Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Excise police foil drug smuggling bid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and arrested three accused during an action at Nowshera-Peshawar GT Road here on Friday.

According to the department, a team from the Ajab Bagh check post. Mardan Region Excise Police stopped a suspicious vehicle with registration number BW 954 and upon searching the vehicle, 120 kilograms of hashish and 1000 grams of ice-drug were recovered, valued at millions of rupees.

The police also arrested three suspects involved in the drug smuggling including Sadiq Hayat, son of Niaz Mir, resident of Zarinabad Chamkani; Zubair Khan, son of Sartaj, resident of Daman Korona Mata Mughal Khel Sadar Ghari Shabqadar; and Gul Khatar, son of Hukum Baz, resident of ShahKas Jamrud.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Mardan Region Excise Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

Crackdown against drug dealers is continuing in light of special directives from Secretary Excise Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and Director General Excise Ahmad Zaib.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Vehicle Daman Mardan Bagh Jamrud Post From Million

Recent Stories

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

16 hours ago
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

16 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

16 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

16 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

16 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

16 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan