Excise Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and arrested three accused during an action at Nowshera-Peshawar GT Road here on Friday.
According to the department, a team from the Ajab Bagh check post. Mardan Region Excise Police stopped a suspicious vehicle with registration number BW 954 and upon searching the vehicle, 120 kilograms of hashish and 1000 grams of ice-drug were recovered, valued at millions of rupees.
The police also arrested three suspects involved in the drug smuggling including Sadiq Hayat, son of Niaz Mir, resident of Zarinabad Chamkani; Zubair Khan, son of Sartaj, resident of Daman Korona Mata Mughal Khel Sadar Ghari Shabqadar; and Gul Khatar, son of Hukum Baz, resident of ShahKas Jamrud.
A case has been registered against the accused at the Mardan Region Excise Police Station for further investigation and legal action.
Crackdown against drug dealers is continuing in light of special directives from Secretary Excise Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and Director General Excise Ahmad Zaib.
