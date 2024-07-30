Open Menu

Excise Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Peshawar Excise Police and Excise Intelligence Bureau, in a joint operation, successfully thwarted a major drug smuggling attempt and arrested two accused here on Tuesday.

According to excise police, the Peshawar Excise Police and Excise Intelligence team intercepted the drug-laden vehicle after a chase and resistance.

The vehicle attempted to escape through various routes in the Cantonment area but crashed into an oncoming car near Edwards College due to high speed.

During the operation, 240 kilograms of drugs were seized from vehicle number LEA 3766, including 192 kilograms of hashish and 48 kilograms of opium.

As a result of the accident, two suspects in the vehicle, Junaid Ahmad and Asif Jan, both residents of Charsadda, were arrested.

The suspects and the vehicle were taken to Peshawar Excise Police, where a case was registered against them under the Narcotics Act.

Director General Excise Ahmed Zaib and Director Narcotics Control Safyan Haqani praised the successful operation and awarded the team with commendations and announced cash rewards.

