Excise Police foil ice drug smuggling attempt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Excise Police Peshawar Region foiled a smuggling attempt of ice drug and arrested the alleged smuggler, said spokesman of the department on Sunday.

The raid was conducted on a prior tip at Haji Camp Bus Stop on G.T.

Road and after search 450 grams ice drug was recovered. The alleged smuggler was carrying the drug in his hands.

The alleged smuggler has been identified as Qadeem Jan son of Wahid Gul, resident of Islamabad. The Excise Police Station Peshawar Region has registered and further investigations were in progress.