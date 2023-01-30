Excise Police foil narcotics smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Excise Police Mardan Region in a joint operation with Motorway Police foiled attempt of the smuggling of narcotics and recovered 40 kilograms of hashish and 12 kilograms of opium on Monday.

On a tip off, Excise Police Mardan Region signaled suspected vehicles at Charsadda Interchange, but instead of stopping, the accused accelerated his vehicle and put in on the motorway.

The Excise Police and Motorway Police chased the vehicle, but due to over-speeding the vehicle went out of the control of accused driver and fell from the motorway.

The accused driver Ajab Gul son of Murad Khan made his escape good while his wife, who was present in the car was arrested.

During search of the vehicle the Excise Police recovered 52 kilograms and 800 grams narcotics from the vehicle.

Excise Police and Motorway Police have registered a narcotics smuggling case against the accused and raids for his arrest is continued on his various shelters.