Excise police foil smuggling of 30kg heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and recovered 30 kilograms of heroin from a truck.

According to official sources, Excise Mardan Region police, on a tip-off, foiled the smuggling of high-quality heroin worth millions of rupees and recovered it from a truck near the Azakhel area of Nowshera district.

Syed Naveed Jamal, Provincial In-charge of the Excise Intelligence Bureau, received information from confidential sources that a large amount of heroin was being smuggled in a truck without a number plate on Azakhel GT Road.

After forming an action plan with Excise and Taxation Officer (Narcotics Control), SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region Muhammad Riaz, Inspector Ajmal Khan and Sub-Inspector Additional Incharge Nasir Ameer, he directed Malik Niaz Ali Assistant Sub-Inspector along with other officers to conduct a raid.

The team successfully recovered 30 kg of high-quality heroin from the vehicle and arrested the driver.

A case has been registered in Police Station Excise, Mardan Region while further investigation was underway.

Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Akmal Khan Khattak and Director Narcotics Control Aftabuddin have lauded the team for thwarting the drug smuggling attempt.