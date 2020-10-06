Excise Police Foils Smuggling Of Charas
Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Excise Police Gambat, led by Inspector Nisar Ali Wasan, foiled an attempt to smuggle charas from Balochistan to Karachi.
According to details, during a search of a suspicious truck number TKE-836 at Rasoolabad check post, 200 kg of charas hidden in its compartments was recovered and two accused Hezbollah and Agha Muhammad were arrested, according to a communiqu�.
A case has been registered against the accused and investigation was under way. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control &Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Excise and Taxation Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui praised the staff of Excise Police Gambat for the successful operation.