Excise Police foils smuggling of Charas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Excise Police Gambat, led by Inspector Nisar Ali Wasan, foiled an attempt to smuggle charas from Balochistan to Karachi.

According to details, during a search of a suspicious truck number TKE-836 at Rasoolabad check post, 200 kg of charas hidden in its compartments was recovered and two accused Hezbollah and Agha Muhammad were arrested, according to a communiqu�.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation was under way. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control &Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Excise and Taxation Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui praised the staff of Excise Police Gambat for the successful operation.