Excise Police Karachi seizes 7 kg chars

(@FahadShabbir)

Excise Police South Karachi's team led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer S.M. Sadeqain recovered seven kilograms of charas from an auto rickshaw near City Railway Station I.I. Chandragar Road here and arrested one accused namely Obaid Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Excise Police South Karachi's team led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer S.M. Sadeqain recovered seven kilograms of charas from an auto rickshaw near City Railway Station I.I. Chandragar Road here and arrested one accused namely Obaid Khan.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway, said a statement on Friday.

The rickshaw used in the incident has also been seized.