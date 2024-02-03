Excise Police launches operation against international drug traffickers

The Excise Police Station Peshawar Region launched a grand operation against international drug traffickers and succeeded in arresting a drug smuggler and recovered 250 grams of 32 capsules of high quality heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Excise Police Station Peshawar Region launched a grand operation against international drug traffickers and succeeded in arresting a drug smuggler and recovered 250 grams of 32 capsules of high quality heroin.

The main operative of the international drug network was arrested and an attempt to smuggle heroin-filled capsules by hiding them in a big juice box failed, an Excise spokesperson said. He said a total of 32 capsules (250 grams) of high quality heroin were recovered from the suspect at Haji camp stop.

The drugs were to be smuggled first to Islamabad and then abroad, the spokesman said, adding, accused Jahangir son of Tala Khan, resident of Daudzai Shah Muhammad Ghari Pakha Ghulam Peshawar arrested on the spot. Cases registered in Police Station Excise Peshawar Region, spokesperson said.

APP/ijz