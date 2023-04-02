UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Mardan Seizes 60 Kg Hashish Worth Millions, Smuggler Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Excise Police Station Mardan Region Sunday seized 60kg hashish worth millions of rupees and arrested a drug smuggler, who was dressed in Army uniform, a spokesman of the Excise Police told here.

The alleged accused, wearing an army major uniform, was identified as Iqbal Ali, son of Farman Ali, a resident of Abbottabad, was carrying a huge quantity of drugs, an Excise spokesman said.

The spokesman said that 60,000 grams (60 kg) of hashish worth millions of rupees packed in five sacks were recovered from inside the vehicle after searching the vehicle with a fake major official number plate and black glasses.

A case was registered against the alleged accused and during preliminary investigation the alleged accused confessed to smuggling drugs to Punjab ten times earlier, an Excise spokesperson said.

The spokesman said that according to the special orders of Excise Department Secretary Adeel Shah and Zafarul islam Khattak Director General Excise, successful operations were being carried out across the province against drug dealers and their facilitators.

All narcotics mobile squads under the patronage of Engr. Dr. Eid Badshah, Director Narcotics Control, are on constant alert against any kind of drug activity, the spokesman added. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Zahid Iqbal Khan, Excise and Taxation Officer (Narcotics Control) and Syed Naveed Jamal Circle Officer, Mohammad Riaz SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region and Farooq Khan and Fayyaz Khan Sub-Inspectors along with other personnel, operation in Nowshera, the spokesman of Excise Department said.

