Excise police nabs a drug peddler

(@FahadShabbir)

The officials of Excise and Taxation department has apprehended a drug peddlers along with 24 pints of liquor

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The officials of Excise and Taxation department has apprehended a drug peddlers along with 24 pints of liquor.

According to details, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Umerkot with his team during routine patrolling intercepted a suspect and found 24 pints of Dry Gin from his possession.

The accused Togu Mal Meghwar is a resident of Umerkot town and allegedly involved in illegal sale of liquor. The Excise police presented the accused before the Judicial Magistrate-I, who sent the accused on judicial remand to sub-jail Umerkot.