Excise Police Peshawar arrest 284 drug smugglers in one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Excise Police Peshawar arrested 284 drug smugglers in various operations during the last year.

According to an annual report of the department from January 2020 to December 2020, large quantities of drug were seized and several accused were arrested.

The report said that 1767 kilogram hashish, 318 kg heroin, 130 grams ice and 386 bottles of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused, adding the Anti-Narcotics Tax Force nabbed 24 arms smugglers during this period.

Police recovered 26 rifles, 124 pistols, 21 mechanics, 65,885 bore cartridges of various bores and 8 motorcars from their possession.

Similarly, six people were arrested for making and selling counterfeit currency, the report said, adding that they recovered 0.75 million Pakistani currency, and 1179 million foreign Currency from their possession.