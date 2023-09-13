Excise police recover 1230 grams ICE, 17 kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Excise police in two different operations against drug peddlers on Wednesday recovered 1230 grams of ICE and 16.8 kilograms while arresting three accused.

The spokesman of the Excise department said that two suspects were arrested in an operation that took place at Ronda Toro Farm on Marhati Road in district Mardan where Excise police recovered 16.

8 kg of hashish from the drug peddlers.

Similarly, in another raid Excise police station Peshawar recovered 1230 grams of ICE worth millions of rupees and arrested a drug seller from Frontier Road, Chowk Matni here.

The police had registered cases against the accused and started an investigation for further legal action.