Excise Police recover 13 kg charas, arrest an accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A team of Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control led by AETO Shiraz Thebo claimed to arrest accused Akhter Maine from main-road near a famous bakery Nazimabad No. 2 District Central here and recovered 13 kilogram charas from his possession.

The charas was being reportedly transported to an unregistered rickshaw, said a statement on Thursday.

A case was lodged against the accused and investigation was under way.