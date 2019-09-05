UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Police Recover 13 Kg Charas, Arrest An Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:53 PM

Excise Police recover 13 kg charas, arrest an accused

A team of Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control led by AETO Shiraz Thebo claimed to arrest accused Akhter Maine from main-road near a famous bakery Nazimabad No. 2 District Central here and recovered 13 kilogram charas from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A team of Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control led by AETO Shiraz Thebo claimed to arrest accused Akhter Maine from main-road near a famous bakery Nazimabad No. 2 District Central here and recovered 13 kilogram charas from his possession.

The charas was being reportedly transported to an unregistered rickshaw, said a statement on Thursday.

A case was lodged against the accused and investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Shiraz From

Recent Stories

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

23 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

26 minutes ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

56 minutes ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

1 hour ago

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago

Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad reviews Muharram ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.