Excise Police Recover 13 Kg Charas, Arrest An Accused
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:53 PM
A team of Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control led by AETO Shiraz Thebo claimed to arrest accused Akhter Maine from main-road near a famous bakery Nazimabad No. 2 District Central here and recovered 13 kilogram charas from his possession
The charas was being reportedly transported to an unregistered rickshaw, said a statement on Thursday.
A case was lodged against the accused and investigation was under way.