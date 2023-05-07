UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Recover 18kg Narcotics In Two Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Excise police recover 18kg narcotics in two operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Excise police during a crackdown recovered more than 18 kilogram of narcotics in two separate operations, said spokesman of Excise Department on Sunday.

In the first action, the excise police team led by SHO Excise Police Peshawar Region Rasool Rehman Khattak on a tip off, signaled a vehicle barring number LRV 3710 to stop near town police station.

The driver of the car however, raced the car in a bid to escape.

The police team chased the vehicle and succeeded in arresting the smuggler Tariq, resident of Landikotal while the other accused made his escape good.

The police team recovered 15kg heroin from the hidden chambers of the vehicle.

In another action, the Excise Police Mardan Region led by SHO Muhammad Riaz recovered 3.6kg hashish and arrested two accused.

The police on a tip off searched the bags of two persons waiting for a vehicle to leave for Islamabad.

On search the Excise police recovered 3600 gram hashish from a bag and arrested two smugglers identified as Azadullah of Karak and Ziaur Rehman of Charsadda.

Secretary Excise Department Ihsan Ullah, Director General Akmal Khan and Director Narcotics Control Engineer Dr Eid Badshah have appreciated the excise teams over successful operations.

They said that no narcotics dealer would be left free to play with lives of people.

