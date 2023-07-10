Excise police recover 2kg heroin, arrests smuggler

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Excise Police Peshawar Region on Monday foiled to smuggle two kilograms of heroin and arrested the smuggler.

On a tip-off, under the supervision of the Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control and the Circle Officer Peshawar Region, Excise Police Peshawar Region checked a suspected person Khalid resident of Handu, and recovered 2kg of heroin kept in five books labels.

Ehsan Ullah, the Secretary of the Excise Department, Akmal Khan Khattak, the Director General Excise, and Salahuddin, Director Narcotics Control, praised the recent operation and commended the efforts of the team.