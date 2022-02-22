Excise police recover 40 kg hashish in crackdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has tightened noose around narcotics dealers, seizing 40 kilograms of hashish in a single day.

According to the department's spokesperson, the excise intelligence special squad spotted a suspected vehicle parked unattended at Afridi Ghari Pul service road.

The excise police broke a window of the vehicle and during search police found fine quality hashish weighing 40 kilograms.

A case was registered in the excise police station Peshawar region and further investigation started.