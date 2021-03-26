UrduPoint.com
Excise Police Recover 40 Kgs Charas, Accused Arrested

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:57 PM

Excise police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recover 40 kilogram hashish from a Karachi bound truck which was forced to stop at Sindh Punjab border

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Excise police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recover 40 kilogram hashish from a Karachi bound truck which was forced to stop at Sindh Punjab border.

According to details Excise Inspector Hassan Ali Dashti while talking to the media said that the value of hashish in the world market is estimated million of Rupees.

He said that police while carrying out an operation at Sindh-Punjab border at a check post seized 40 kg of high quality cannabis which was concealed in secret boxes of truck and held an accused identified as Rasheed Tanoli.

He said that the Excise police had foiled the bid of smuggling at Sindh Punjab border and a case has been registered against suspect under control of Narcotics substance Act and further investigation had been started.

Meanwhile Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated excise police on the successful operation.

