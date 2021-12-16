Excise police recover 6000 grams cannabis

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday during three different actions recovered 6000 grams cannabis and arms and ammunition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday during three different actions recovered 6000 grams cannabis and arms and ammunition.

On the directions of Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director General, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar Region Police in the first operation recovered 2400 grams of cannabis, fake Pakistani Currency notes of Rs.

1200 and Rs20,000 fake prize bonds.

Similarly, in the second action 3600 grams of cannabis were recovered from a narcotics smuggler.

Attempt to smuggle illegal arms failed in the third operation; the police recovered four rifles, one pistol and one spare magazine.

Cases have been registered against them.

Director General Excise Mahmood Aslam applauds SHO Riaz for best and fastest actions and cash reward.