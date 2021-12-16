UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Recover 6000 Grams Cannabis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:16 PM

Excise police recover 6000 grams cannabis

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday during three different actions recovered 6000 grams cannabis and arms and ammunition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday during three different actions recovered 6000 grams cannabis and arms and ammunition.

On the directions of Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director General, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar Region Police in the first operation recovered 2400 grams of cannabis, fake Pakistani Currency notes of Rs.

1200 and Rs20,000 fake prize bonds.

Similarly, in the second action 3600 grams of cannabis were recovered from a narcotics smuggler.

Attempt to smuggle illegal arms failed in the third operation; the police recovered four rifles, one pistol and one spare magazine.

Cases have been registered against them.

Director General Excise Mahmood Aslam applauds SHO Riaz for best and fastest actions and cash reward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Prize Bond From Best

Recent Stories

France to restrict travel from UK due to Omicron s ..

France to restrict travel from UK due to Omicron surge: government

1 minute ago
 Hayatabad to have six kilometer jogging, cycling t ..

Hayatabad to have six kilometer jogging, cycling track

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 7,622 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 7,622 more COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 NDRMF provided US $ 50mln assistance to effectivel ..

NDRMF provided US $ 50mln assistance to effectively contain COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 Slovenian Prime Minister Declines to Comment on Co ..

Slovenian Prime Minister Declines to Comment on Concrete Sanctions Against Russi ..

4 minutes ago
 India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.