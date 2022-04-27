Excise police recover 66kg hashish, 500 gram ICE-drug

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, the Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Wednesday recovered 66 kg hashish and 500 gram ICE-drug.

According to details, SHO Excise Mardan Police Station Akif Nawaz along with other personnel carried out a major operation on Nowshera GT Road, Peshawar and during checking recovered 36000 grams of hashish from a car.

Similarly, Mohammad Riaz SHO Excise Police Station Peshawar Region along with his team signaled a car to stop on Motorway Service Road but the driver speeded up the vehicle instead of stopping and left the car at a distance.

During the checking the Excise police recovered 12 kg hashish and 500 gram ICE-drug from the vehicle and started search for the driver.

In another operation, Lal Gul Khan in-charge Special Squad (Narcotics Control Wing) under the supervision of Masood-ul-Haq Excise and Taxation Officer (Counter Narcotics Operations) along with other personnel searched a vehicle number LEB 2063 on a picket on Kohat Road and recovered six kg of hashish.

Cases were registered in the concerned police stations for further investigation and legal action.