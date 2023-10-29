Excise Police recover 9,600 gram hashish, arrest smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Excise Intelligence Bureau Surveillance Squad here on Sunday recovered 9,600 gram of hashish from a vehicle.

The spokesperson for the Excise Department confirmed the operation and said that during the operation, a vehicle with registration number BEP 766 was intercepted at Gul Chowk.

Upon searching the vehicle, a substantial 9,600 grams of hashish were discovered.

The individual responsible for transporting the narcotics, identified as Qasim son of Gul Muhammad, was apprehended.

He is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway.

