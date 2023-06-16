PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation police on Friday conducted a raid on the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Shahram Khan Taraqai and recovered two luxury vehicles.

According to the Excise department, the two vehicles were reportedly non-custom paid and were being used by PTI's leader.