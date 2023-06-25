Excise police recovered 16.8 kg hashish from lady smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :A successful operation over a tip-off, the Excise Police foiled an attempt of smuggling a huge quantity of 16.8 kg hashish by two alleged lady smugglers near Peshawar Inter-Change here on Sunday morning.

According to details given by a spokesman of the Excise Police Peshawar, during a successful operation, an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab failed and recovered 16 kg 800 grams of hashish from three alleged smugglers including two lady smugglers.

He said the action was taken on secret information at H. Goal Chowk Peshawar towards Islamabad and all the three suspects including two lady smugglers were arrested on the spot.

Further investigation is going on and a case has been registered.