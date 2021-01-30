Excise police recovered 50400gm cannabis, arrested smuggler in peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Excise Police Station Peshawar Region during operation against narcotics here on Saturday recovered 50400 grams cannabis and arrested accused near GT Road City Home, said the spokesperson.

On the special directives of Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Special Assistant to the Excise Department, islam Zeb, Secretary Excise and Saqib Raza Aslam, Director General Excise, continued the successful operations against drug peddlers in the province.

Salahuddin, Director Narcotics Control, was informed that a drug peddler Mohammad Farooq would try to smuggle a large quantity of drugs in Honda Motor car.

Excise and Narcotics Control Officer Masood-ul-Haq, AETO Narcotics Control and Circle Officer Peshawar Region Syed Naveed Jamal, SHO Excise Peshawar Region Sher Muhammad Khan, Inspector Nasir Mehmood Khan and Assistant Sub Inspector Sarbuland Khan along with other personnel were alerted.

The team seized 50400 grams cannabis from the hidden compartments of the vehicle after controlling and searching the vehicle during the blockade near GT Road City Home.

The police registered the case against smuggler Mohammad Farooq son of Sardar Mohammad resident of Hassan Ghari Peshawar and started investigation.