Excise police recovers 12kg hashish, arrests smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Excise police recovered 12 kilogram hashish and arrested a smuggler on Bara road here on Sunday.

The police on a tip off signaled to a car, barring registration number LED2620 and the driver showed card and identified himself as Musharraf Khan Sub-Inspector Additional SHO Lachi Police Station Kohat.

The police recovered 12kg hashish from the hide chambers of his vehicle, arrested him and started investigation.