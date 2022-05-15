UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Recovers 12kg Hashish, Arrests Smuggler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Excise police recovers 12kg hashish, arrests smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Excise police recovered 12 kilogram hashish and arrested a smuggler on Bara road here on Sunday.

The police on a tip off signaled to a car, barring registration number LED2620 and the driver showed card and identified himself as Musharraf Khan Sub-Inspector Additional SHO Lachi Police Station Kohat.

The police recovered 12kg hashish from the hide chambers of his vehicle, arrested him and started investigation.

Related Topics

Pervez Musharraf Police Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Car Kohat Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

2 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

11 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

11 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

12 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.