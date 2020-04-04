Excise Police recovers 13 Kg Charas

A team of Excise Police, led by Excise and Narcotics Control Inspector Muhammad Zubair Lakho here on Saturday recovered 13 Kilo grams of charas from a car near Aman Chowk Khairabad Manghopir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A team of Excise Police, led by Excise and Narcotics Control Inspector Muhammad Zubair Lakho here on Saturday recovered 13 Kilo grams of charas from a car near Aman Chowk Khairabad Manghopir .

The accused, taking the advantage of the rush, fled the spot, said a statement.

A case has been registered against unknown accused and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary ET & NC Abdul Halim Shaikh and Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui congratulating the team on successful operation, expressed their hope that they would continue their activities against drug peddlers.

The minister assured that appreciation certificates and prizes would be awarded to the officers on their outstanding performance.