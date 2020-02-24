UrduPoint.com
Excise Police Recovers 25 Kg Charas, Arrest Two Suspects In Karachi

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

Excise Police Shikarpur has recovered 25 kilograms of charas and arrested two suspects during a search operation at Shikarpur checkpost

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Excise Police Shikarpur has recovered 25 kilograms of charas and arrested two suspects during a search operation at Shikarpur checkpost.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Habibullah Qazi spotted the suspected pickup that was reportedly going from Balochistan to Karachi, said a statement on Monday.

A case has been registered against the suspects identified as Mohammad Farooq and Syed Naseer Ahmed while investigation has been initiated against them.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui have congratulated Shikarpur Excise Police on the successful operation against drug peddlers.

Chawla has expressed hope that the officials of the department would continue to take action against the drug dealers to make Sindh drug-free province.

