Excise police recovers 28090g opium, 3600g hashish in two actions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Excise police, Peshawar Region on Thursday recovered a huge quantity of narcotics in two separate actions in Peshawar and Kohat and arrested two smugglers.

According to Excise Peshawar, in the first action, a car bearing number plate K-7122 was intercepted by the SHO police station Excise Peshawar near Frontier Road, Bara Bazaar.

During a detailed inspection of the car, 27600 grams of opium and 3600 grams of hashish was recovered from its secret components.

The smuggler and the car were shifted to Excise police station for further legal procedure.

In another action, SHO Excise Kohat recovered 490 grams of opium from a passenger during routine checking. The smuggler named Shafiq Khan, the resident of Yakka Ghund, tehsil Pindyali, Mohmand districts was shifted to Excise Region Peshawar for further legal action.