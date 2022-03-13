UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Recovers 29 Kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Excise police during crackdown on narcotics smuggling recovered 29 kilograms of hashish in two different actions.

According to the department's spokesperson, the Excise police on a tip off stopped a suspected vehicle barring number RLA-1948 near H Gol Chowk Peshawar and recovered 12kg hashish and arrested alleged smuggler Qayamuddin resident of Afghanistan currently Achini Payan Peshawar.

The police in its second action recovered 17kg hashish from a vehicle barring JA-4546 near Gardavi Gomal area of district Tank and arrested the smuggler.

The police registered the cases and further investigation is underway.

>