Excise police recovers 3000 grams cannabis, arrest three smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise police recovered about 3000 grams of narcotics and arrested the accused during crackdown in three separate raids, said the spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that on a tip-off, the police under the supervision of Waheed Khan Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Region, Muhammad Riaz SHO Peshawar Region Police Station and Adnan Shahid Sub-Inspector along with other personnel stopped the passenger vehicle near Pir Zakori Bridge GT Road and recovered 2400 grams of cannabis recovered and Lal Marjan son of Zariab resident of Bara District Khyber was arrested.

Similarly, an operation was carried out on a tip-off at Abbottabad Hazara Region.

The ice dealer was arrested on the spot after recovering 284 grams of ice.

In another action, the police under the supervision of Anwar Khan Circle Officer and ETO Abbottabad, Shahid Abrar SHO, Tauqeer Shah Additional SHO and Tahir Naeem Sub Inspector along with other personnel boarded a passenger vehicle near Bedra Interchange Mansehra.

During the search, 284 grams of ice was recovered from the dealer. The accused was arrested on the spot.

The excise police registered the cases against all the three accused and started investigation.