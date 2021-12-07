UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Recovers 3000 Grams Cannabis, Arrest Three Smugglers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:31 PM

Excise police recovers 3000 grams cannabis, arrest three smugglers

Excise police recovered about 3000 grams of narcotics and arrested the accused during crackdown in three separate raids, said the spokesman on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise police recovered about 3000 grams of narcotics and arrested the accused during crackdown in three separate raids, said the spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that on a tip-off, the police under the supervision of Waheed Khan Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Region, Muhammad Riaz SHO Peshawar Region Police Station and Adnan Shahid Sub-Inspector along with other personnel stopped the passenger vehicle near Pir Zakori Bridge GT Road and recovered 2400 grams of cannabis recovered and Lal Marjan son of Zariab resident of Bara District Khyber was arrested.

Similarly, an operation was carried out on a tip-off at Abbottabad Hazara Region.

The ice dealer was arrested on the spot after recovering 284 grams of ice.

In another action, the police under the supervision of Anwar Khan Circle Officer and ETO Abbottabad, Shahid Abrar SHO, Tauqeer Shah Additional SHO and Tahir Naeem Sub Inspector along with other personnel boarded a passenger vehicle near Bedra Interchange Mansehra.

During the search, 284 grams of ice was recovered from the dealer. The accused was arrested on the spot.

The excise police registered the cases against all the three accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Abbottabad Police Station Road Vehicle Mansehra Mardan Circle All From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) ..

China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) digital expo held

5 minutes ago
 Walk held to highlight importance of human rights: ..

Walk held to highlight importance of human rights: SACM

5 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 4,954 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,954 more COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

9 minutes ago
 Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles to be deployed ..

Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles to be deployed for Beijing Winter Olympics

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.