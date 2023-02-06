Excise Police recovers 88 Kg hashish, two arrests

Excise Police Shikarpur has recovered 88 kilograms of hashish(Charas) and arrested two suspects during a search operation at Excise police check post Shikarpur on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Excise Police Shikarpur has recovered 88 kilograms of hashish(Charas) and arrested two suspects during a search operation at Excise police check post Shikarpur on Monday.

Inspector Excise and Narcotics Police Shikarpur Rahim Bakhsh Sanjrani along with his team spotted the suspected Truck No. C-1458 that was reportedly smuggling it to Karachi from Balochistan.

During the search excise police recovered 88 Kilograms Hashish(Charas), arrested two suspects and However, the truck used in smuggling has also been impounded.

A case has been registered against the suspects identified as Abdul Razzaq and Najibullah.

Both the accused belong to Mastung area of Balochistan. While investigation has been initiated against them.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawala have lauded Shikarpur Excise Police on the successful operation against drug peddlers.

The minister expressed hope that the officers/officials of the department would continue to take action against the drug dealers to make Sindh drug-free province.