Excise Police Recovers 96 Kg Hashish, Arrests Smugglers
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Excise Mardan Region on Thursday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered a heavy quantity of hashish from a car on the motorway.
According to the spokesperson for excise, 96 kilograms of hashish was recovered from an Islamabad-bound car on the motorway.
The contraband was hidden in secret compartments of the car.
Excise police also arrested two smugglers who were residents of Faisalabad. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
APP/mds/