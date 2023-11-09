Excise police recovers 96 kg hashish, arrests smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Excise Mardan Region on Thursday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered a heavy quantity of hashish from a car on the motorway.

According to the spokesperson for excise, 96 kilograms of hashish was recovered from an Islamabad-bound car on the motorway.

The contraband was hidden in secret compartments of the car.

Excise police also arrested two smugglers who were residents of Faisalabad. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

APP/mds/