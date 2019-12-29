UrduPoint.com
Excise Police Recovers Foreign Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 08:50 PM

Excise police recovers foreign liquor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :A team of Excise and Taxation Department seized 88 bottles of foreign liquor from the house of accused Murad Khan at Hub River Road.

The Excise Police said that the accused was arrested with two bottles of liquor near Dolman Mall on a tip of. During course of interrogation 86 bottles of liquor were recovered from the house of the accused Murad Khan.

Further investigation is underway.

