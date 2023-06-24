Excise Police recovers huge quantity of drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :In a successful operation, the Excise Police Peshawar Region foiled an attempt of smuggling a large quantity of drugs to Punjab, a spokesman of the Excise Police said here Saturday.

The Excise officials recovered 4000 grams of heroin by arresting three suspects, the spokesman said.

He said that action was taken at Goal Chowk Peshawar towards Islamabad on a secret information.

The Excise Police recovered 4000 grams of heroin from vehicle number LEA 6826 and three suspects were arrested on the spot. Further investigation is underway besides registering a case in the concerned Police Station under Drug Act.