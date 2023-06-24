Open Menu

Excise Police Recovers Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Excise Police recovers huge quantity of drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :In a successful operation, the Excise Police Peshawar Region foiled an attempt of smuggling a large quantity of drugs to Punjab, a spokesman of the Excise Police said here Saturday.

The Excise officials recovered 4000 grams of heroin by arresting three suspects, the spokesman said.

He said that action was taken at Goal Chowk Peshawar towards Islamabad on a secret information.

The Excise Police recovered 4000 grams of heroin from vehicle number LEA 6826 and three suspects were arrested on the spot. Further investigation is underway besides registering a case in the concerned Police Station under Drug Act.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Punjab Police Station Drugs Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

10 minutes ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

37 minutes ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

1 hour ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

3 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

4 hours ago
SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

4 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

4 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan