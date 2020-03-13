Excise police recovers liquor, arrested ASI Shahid Mahmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Excise Police Karachi team led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Khawaja Waseem recovered four cartons of liquor from Korangi no 4 - Zoo House and arrested accused Shahid Mahmood, an ASI in police posted at the CIA Center Garden - Karachi.

An investigation has been initiated by filing a case against the accused Shahid Mahmood, said a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary, Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui have congratulated the Excise Police Karachi on successful operation.