Excise Police Recovers Liquor, Arrested ASI Shahid Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:54 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Excise Police Karachi team led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Khawaja Waseem recovered four cartons of liquor from Korangi no 4 - Zoo House and arrested accused Shahid Mahmood, an ASI in police posted at the CIA Center Garden - Karachi.

An investigation has been initiated by filing a case against the accused Shahid Mahmood, said a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary, Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui have congratulated the Excise Police Karachi on successful operation.

